Serious injury crash closes multiple lanes on I-94 in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A serious injury crash has closed two lanes on eastbound I-94 near Schaefer Highway in Dearborn.

The crash involving a car and semi happened just after 4 a.m. Friday. At least one person was seriously injured.

If you drive that stretch of freeway you may want to take an alternate route as delays are expected to go into rush hour.

Check the live Traffic Map here.