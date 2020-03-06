Trying to stay healthy? Tito’s Vodka is not a good hand sanitizer alternative

DETROIT – Coronavirus panic has people stocking up on everything from bottled water to food to hand sanitizer.

Because many stores are sold out of hand sanitizer, a recipe has been going around online that shows how to make hand sanitizer out of Tito’s Vodka. Well, Tito’s wants you to know that hand sanitizer made with the booze is not an effective way to kill germs.

The vodka contains 40 percent alcohol. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand sanitizers that are alcohol-based should contain at least 60 percent alcohol.