36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Good Health

Trying to stay healthy? Tito’s Vodka is not a good hand sanitizer alternative

It doesn’t have enough alcohol

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: National, Health, Vodka, Alcohol, Coronavirus, Outbreak, Illnesses, Sicknesses, Wellness, Health Tips
Tito's Vodka
Tito's Vodka (Tito's Vodka)

DETROIT – Coronavirus panic has people stocking up on everything from bottled water to food to hand sanitizer.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Because many stores are sold out of hand sanitizer, a recipe has been going around online that shows how to make hand sanitizer out of Tito’s Vodka. Well, Tito’s wants you to know that hand sanitizer made with the booze is not an effective way to kill germs.

The vodka contains 40 percent alcohol. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand sanitizers that are alcohol-based should contain at least 60 percent alcohol.

Don't use Tito's Vodka to make hand sanitizer.
Don't use Tito's Vodka to make hand sanitizer. (Tito's)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: