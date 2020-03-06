WATCH: Detroit police seek person who snatched package from porch

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a person who stole a package from a porch Monday.

A doorbell camera caught a male, whose approximate age is unknown, running up to a home in the 19000 block of Bretton Drive and taking the package. The victim told police the item was delivered at about 11:30 a.m. Monday and they noticed it was gone at about 3:30 p.m.

Watch the video below.

The thief was wearing a multicolored hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to the Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.