Warren police close Art Van early due to traffic, security issues

WARREN, Mich. – Lines of cars surrounded the Art Van Store in Warren on Saturday afternoon for the big ‘Going Out of Business’ sale, after the mega furniture chain recently announced they are shutting all Art Van Stores.

Traffic got so backed up, police had to direct traffic in and out of the parking lot, even closing off the intersection of Mound and 14 Mile.

“We’ve been out here 4 hours,” said Emmitt Goodspeed.

Goodspeed said he just wanted to pick up the furniture he already paid for.

“Went to the gate, talked to the guard, showed him my paper work. He looked at my paper work," Goodspeed said. "He said, ‘Sir, you got the right paper work, stay in line.’”

But things just got out of hand. The city of Warren had to shut it down hours before its scheduled closing time at 10 p.m. State-wide, Art Van stores were closed at 5 p.m.

Ken McGowan and Jennifer Perkins wanted to check out the ‘Everything Must Go’ sales, but when they finally found a parking space and got to the door, “We got here and we can't even get into the parking lot because they closed at two o'clock today. The parking lot is closed, they closed early I guess.”

A spokesperson for Art Van said all of the stores had an overwhelming turn out, but they did have enough security and no altercations.

Meanwhile Warren’s Mayor Foust said the store will be billed for additional security provided by the city.

According to the Art Van website, all Art Van Stores will open for customers 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020.

All Freestanding PureSleep stores will not be open for purchases. Customers can pick up their scheduled purchases at the freestanding stores at 6:00 pm today (Saturday, 3/7/2020) and Monday (3/9/2020).

All requests for deposit refunds will be given as a store credit. There is no cash in store. You may choose to wait for a refund until after the liquidation; however, a cash refund cannot be guaranteed if you choose to do so.

All discounts are as shown today: 15% off furniture, mattresses prices already reflect advertised discount.