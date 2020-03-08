DDOT bus hits, kills pedestrian on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A DDOT bus hit a pedestrian Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the collision happened near the intersection of West Outer Drive and Asbury Park, a few blocks east of the Southfield Freeway.

The woman was crossing the street when she was struck.

Dalante Tyler, who works as a nursing assistant, said he was driving when he saw the woman get hit and pulled over. He said he gave her aid until an ambulance rushed her to a local hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.