Carl’s Golfland founder Carl Rose dead at 91

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Golf retail pioneer and founder of Carl’s Golfland, Carl Rose, died Monday at 91 due to natural causes.

Rose opened Carl’s Golfland in 1958. The store is celebrated as one of the most successful golf retail and range operations in the country. He moved his business to Bloomfield Hills and opened a second location in Plymouth in 2000.

Rose was known for letting customers try before they buy, by having demo clubs to hit on the driving range. He created the Demo Days promotion that allowed manufacturer representatives to meet with customers.

He also began the first club kids program that gave kids their first golf club for free.

Rose is survived by three out of his four children and their families.