ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 9, 2020

Tuesday is Michigan’s day. The state’s Primary Election is expected to be pivotal for the Democratic presidential candidates. Today, Joe Biden will be at Renaissance High School on Outer Drive at 7 p.m. Monday. He will have an event in Grand Rapids earlier in the day. Bernie Sanders is hosting a coronavirus public health roundtable at 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

As of March 8, 36 people in Michigan had tested negative for the virus and 88 were still being monitored. Tests are pending on 11 people.

Art Van Furniture officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday night. The furniture store will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business. Liquidation sales are underway but ran into some problems over the weekend. They’re expected to resume at 2 p.m. Monday.

Local 4Casters: Morning sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s by lunchtime and, although incoming cloud cover will limit the temperature rise this afternoon, many of us should get to 60 degrees again, and some of us possibly into the low 60s. There is a small shower chance by late afternoon, with a south-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.