Democratic candidates make final push for votes ahead of Michigan Primary

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan is in the political spotlight this weekend -- the Michigan Primary is Tuesday and presidential hopefuls are working to win votes.

Bernie Sanders had events Sunday in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. Joe Biden has events Monday in Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit.

Michigan’s important role in the Primaries has the nation watching the state.

An estimated 10,000 people cheered for Sanders in Ann Arbor and nearly 8,000 in Grand Rapids.

The presidential candidate was endorsed by Rev. Jesse Jackson in Grand Rapids and by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Ann Arbor.

Biden has been endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who urged voters Sunday to vote for Biden.

A Local 4 poll conducted last in February shows Biden more than six points ahead of Sanders. Since then, Bloomberg and Warren have dropped out, leaving only Biden, Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard as Democratic Hopefuls.

Michigan is one of seven states holding primaries Tuesday and has 125 delegates at stake.

