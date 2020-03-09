Duggan, Whitmer announce plan to restore water service to residents amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The risk of coronavirus remains low in Michigan, but Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer want to ensure residents have access to running water.

On Monday, the pair announced a plan to restart water service for those who don’t have it and prevent shut-offs for those at risk.

Water shut-offs -- the plan to cut off water to those who owe big money to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department -- were controversial, but focused on the financial bottom line.

City officials work to get many residents on payment plans, but some either couldn’t afford their bills or didn’t pay what was owed. As a result, their service was cut off.

Now, because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, water will again flow for those resident.s

Hand washing is key to stopping the spread of coronavirus, so Duggan and Whitmer said they want to make sure everyone has access to running water in their homes.

DWSD officials will reach out to customers who have had their water shut off. Moving forward, they will pay a fixed rate of $25 per month.

It’s unclear how long the new program will be in place, but for now, residents won’t have to worry about water while the coronavirus remains a threat.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above. The entire press conference with Duggan, Whitmer and DWSD Director Gary Brown is posted below.