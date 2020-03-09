Metro Detroit weather: Colder air returns, along with rain chances

DETROIT – After two straight days in the 60s, did we use up all the mild air? The answer is yes. Now the question is what's coming with the colder temperatures.

Wet Finish Tonight

Rain rolls in just after sunset for most of us, although a few scattered showers can't be ruled out during the evening commute. That rain will be widespread through the evening and overnight. By Tuesday's morning drive, the wet weather will be a lighter and lot more scattered. Showers will hang on in spots until lunchtime, however.

Temps Reverse Course

Forget the 60s. That may be the last time we see that number until spring (which starts a week from Thursday, btw). Tuesday's highs will happen in the early morning, when we peak in the mid 50s with the rain. Temperatures fall into the 40s during the late morning, and may rebound to around 50 briefly with late afternoon sunshine. But it depends how quickly we can clear the clouds.

Flakes In The Forecast

We're not done with snow chances, however. Wednesday midday, expect at least a few flakes mixed with raindrops. The entire system won't have a lot of moisture, so no accumulation is expected. Any rain and snow will be gone before we sit down to dinner on Wednesday evening. After that, we have a solid soaker arriving Thursday late in the day through the nighttime hours. Then we're dry until next week.

No Repeat Weekend

You could probably guess that a repeat of last weekend would be too much to ask for. It looks like we’ll still see dry conditions, and probably more sun than clouds. Right now expect highs in the low-to-mid 40s with morning lows dipping below freezing area wide. There is a decent amount of disagreement in the long-range models so don’t lock in plans right now.

