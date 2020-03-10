Detroit police seek missing woman who hasn’t taken medication for mental health condition

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Tuwania Hughes, 53, was last seen Thursday evening in the 12100 block of Monica Street.

Her family members told police she has not taken her medication for a mental health condition she has.

Hughes was last seen wearing a purple coat, black jeans and black boots.

Anyone who knows Hughes’ location is asked to contact the Detroit Police’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.