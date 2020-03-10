Michigan poll workers take precautions to protect voters due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Several poll workers at a precinct in Detroit are wearing masks because of coronavirus fears.

There aren’t any confirmed cases in Michigan, but the poll workers want to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.

Election supervisor Janice Winfrey said the coronavirus is on everyone’s mind this election season. While it’s not mandatory that workers wear masks, she said it’s fine for them to do so.

Another thing to note is hand sanitizer on the polling tables. Workers were also cleaning voting booths between voters too. At this point it’s all a matter of precaution.

Winfrey said it could be possible that people will decide to stay home instead of vote because of the coronavirus. She also noted that absentee voting is up about 25 percent.