Police ask for help locating missing 57-year-old woman with heart condition

DETROIT – Police want help locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen Monday at 5:40 a.m.

Tannia Walls was at her home in the 5000 block of Berkshire and her daughter spoke with her over the phone. Police said shortly after that conversation Tammia’s daughter was unable to get in touch with Walls.

Walls is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. Police said she has a heart condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.