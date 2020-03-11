Central Michigan University moves classes online amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Central Michigan University will move classes online after spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus, all CMU classes will move online after spring break through March 20. This means students should not return to campus following spring break. All face-to-face classes at our main campus in Mount Pleasant — and at all of CMU’s satellite campuses throughout the U.S. with the exception of those on military bases — will move to an online format. A decision regarding classes for the following week will be made by Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m."

Michigan State University and Michigan Tech announced similar plans on Wednesday after Michigan confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state on Tuesday.

More info from CMU:

Students and families

Residence halls will remain closed for all but international students and student-athletes until Sunday, March 22, at 9 a.m. However, the East Community (Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe and Woldt Halls), Graduate Housing, Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village, will remain open for students already on campus. Limited food service will be provided; more information about food service can be found on this website

Students needing to retrieve essential items from their residence hall rooms may stop by their Residence Hall Director’s office on Sunday, March 15, or Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to make arrangements to access their room; they will not be allowed to spend the night in their living unit, however. Students with any additional questions should call the Office of Residence Life at 989-774-3111.

Faculty and staff

Faculty will receive a letter shortly from Provost Mary C. Schutten, providing additional information and guidance for moving their classes to an online format. We are evaluating classroom experiences such as labs and performance classes, and the university will provide specific guidance in the coming days. Guidelines will be reviewed daily and updates and/or modifications will be shared as more information becomes available.

As campus remains open and operations will continue, staff are expected to report to work.

Additional information about COVID-19 reporting, guidance for managers and supervisors, employee-leave management, and associated workplace issues — including telecommuting options — will be sent in the coming days.

Events and services

All CMU-sponsored events or gatherings of more than 50 people are canceled through March 31 — this includes registered student organizations. Athletic events will follow NCAA and Mid-American Conference (MAC) guidelines.

No new events will be scheduled on campus through March 31.

Additional information on campus services through March 23 :

The Student Activity Center is closed.

Park Library remains open.

The Counseling Center remains open and also provides online counseling services.

Travel