Live dog found in Detroit trash can, authorities seek information

DETROIT – The Michigan Humane Society is asking for assistance after a live dog was found inside a trash can on Detroit’s west side.

According to a Facebook post, she was found inside a trash can near the intersection of Seven Mile and Southfield roads, but they believe the person responsible could have traveled into the city to dump her.

The dog was found malnourished, underweight and appears to have recently given birth. The Michigan Humane Society said they were unable to find her puppies.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has any information is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society at 313-872-3401.