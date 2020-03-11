Man shoots driver who didn’t let him merge onto Meyers Road on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A man angry that another driver didn’t let him merge onto Meyers Road in Detroit pulled up alongside that driver and shot him, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of Puritan Avenue and James Couzens Freeway, according to authorities.

A man in a Silver Mazda Hatchback tried to merge onto Meyers Road on Detroit’s west side in front of a 35-year-old man, officials said.

The 35-year-old man didn’t allow the Hatchback to merge, so the driver followed him to Puritan Avenue and James Couzens Freeway, according to police.

The Hatchback pulled up alongside the 35-year-old man’s car at the intersection of Puritan and James Couzens, and the driver fired several shots before fleeing, officials said.

The 35-year-old man was struck by gunfire, but still managed to drive himself to the 13000 block of Puritan Avenue, police said. He waved down medics and was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

He is listed in serious condition, according to medical officials.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Hatchback. He was described as a black man in his late 20s to mid-30s, police said. He had a goatee and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a knitted skull cap, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any informatino about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.