41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 50-year-old man with heart condition

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing in Michigan, Local, News, Missing Man, Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Harry Johnson, 50, who was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hazelwood. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since he left the area, according to police.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has white hair, a white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, denim pants and gray shoes.

He is in good mental condition but has a heart condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: