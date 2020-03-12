Here’s one Metro Detroit school district’s plan for remote learning during coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Teachers at Rochester Community Schools are spending the rest of the week preparing so the district can move to remote learning over coronavirus concerns.

In-person classes are canceled until further notice, and the district will be providing students with instructions on how to proceed with classes soon, the district said in a statement Thursday evening.

Many colleges across Michigan have made the decision to move all their classes to online formats after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state earlier this week.

Computer programs that have been used for teacher enrichment in the past will be used. The instructor records a lesson or livestreams a class that students can watch at home.

The teacher will know which students are actually present for the lesson, even from home.

Right now, the district is surveying parents to see how many students have computers and internet at home to determine which students might need help if classes are canceled.

Learn more about the technology in the video above.