Rochester schools close for 2 days to prepare teachers for possible remote teaching due to coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday so teachers can train in the event classes must be taught remotely.

The closure includes all schools, as well as the School-Age Care and Teen Enrichment Activities for Middle School.

The training comes in response to the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Several colleges have already moved to online instruction after Gov. Gretcehn Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday night.

