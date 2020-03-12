41ºF

Rochester schools close for 2 days to prepare teachers for possible remote teaching due to coronavirus

Schools closed Thursday, Friday

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday so teachers can train in the event classes must be taught remotely.

The closure includes all schools, as well as the School-Age Care and Teen Enrichment Activities for Middle School.

The training comes in response to the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

MORE: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan: What we know, don’t know

Several colleges have already moved to online instruction after Gov. Gretcehn Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday night.

READ: These Michigan colleges have canceled classes, moved to online instruction due to coronavirus

