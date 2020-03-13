Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Historical Society, Dossin Great Lakes Museum close amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Historical Society and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum are closing beginning at 4 p.m. today through April 5 due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The closures follow the directions of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to close schools and postpone or cancel events with more than 250 people.

According to officials, employees will continue to receive pay for their scheduled hours amid museum closures. Security and climate systems will remain in tact during the closures to ensure the safety of all objects, officials said.

Officials said other Midtown cultural institutions such as the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Detroit Public Library are assessing their plans and will announce them separately.

For more information about facility closures and event changes in Michigan, click here.