Local News

Detroit’s 36th District Court will change some proceedings to limit coronavirus exposure

Changes begin Monday

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Some proceedings at the 36th District Court in Detroit will be changed to limit people’s exposure to coronavirus.

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

Beginning Monday, dockets will be limited to only include certain cases.

See the changes being made below:

Since the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan on Tuesday, many events have been canceled or postponed, including concerts and college graduations.

See all the changes that have been made here.

