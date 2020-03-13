Detroit’s 36th District Court will change some proceedings to limit coronavirus exposure
Changes begin Monday
DETROIT – Some proceedings at the 36th District Court in Detroit will be changed to limit people’s exposure to coronavirus.
MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus
Beginning Monday, dockets will be limited to only include certain cases.
See the changes being made below:
Since the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan on Tuesday, many events have been canceled or postponed, including concerts and college graduations.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.