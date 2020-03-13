DWSD starts restoring water service to Detroit residents amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has started restoring water service to Detroit residents who live at homes with known shut-offs amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

DWSD Director Gary Brown spoke at 2 p.m. Friday about the “Coronavirus Water Restart Plan.”

The list of homes started out at 3,600 homes, but was decreased to 2,800 after being scrubbed, according to Brown.

He said the department will get through all 2,800 locations by Sunday night. Brown expects crews to complete at least 1,000 per day.

You can watch his full news conference in the video posted above.

Plan details

The plan applies to residents who are currently living without water service and residents who have received a door hanger of a pending water service interruption for nonpayment.

Under the plan, for the first 30 days, the State of Michigan will cover customers’ costs to reconnect water service for Detroiters who are currently experiencing or at risk of experiencing a water service interruption due to non-payment.

After 30 days, Detroiters who are at risk of a water service interruption will be able to restore or keep their water service by paying $25 per month.