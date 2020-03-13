LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces changes in city services due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to announce changes to some city services as a result of coronavirus.

The event is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. Friday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Duggan will address the status of city recreation centers and the needs of schoolchildren who rely on school meals. He will also talk about city staffing and services.

Dr. Marcus Zervos, an infectious disease expert from Henry Ford Health System, will also speak. Zervos is advising the city on its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

