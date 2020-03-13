Detroit public schools closed Friday for employee work day to prepare for possible closures

DETROIT – Detroit Public Schools Community District will be closed Friday for a central office and school employee work day.

Students will not attend school, according to officials. This closure is so employees can prepare for the possible extended closure of all schools.

This announcement comes after a third cases of coronavirus was confirmed in the Metro Detroit area.

Read the message from the school below:

"Please be advised that tomorrow, Friday, March 13, will be a central office and school employee work day only. Students will not attend school. All DPSCD employees are expected to attend work tomorrow during regular work hours unless they plan to use an available leave of absence. All employees will be paid tomorrow unless they do not attend the work place or do not have paid leave days available.

District office employees will conduct their regular business while considering and preparing for the possible extended closure of schools. At the school level, school personnel should update grades and complete pending paperwork and activities.

More information will be provided regarding the consideration of the extended closure of schools over the weekend."

