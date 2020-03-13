Teacher at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills has coronavirus (COVID-19), school tells parents

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A teacher at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the school wrote in a letter to parents on Friday.

According to the school, the teacher’s last interaction with students was on Monday, March 9. All first- and second-grade students at the school must immediately begin a home isolation quarantine that must last for 14 days. The school said that 14-day period began March 9, so it will end March 23.

“At this time, it is recommended that parents with questions should contact their personal physician or the Oakland County Communicable Disease Division at 248-858-1286,” reads the letter from Naty Katz, interim head of the school.

County and state officials have confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 in Oakland County -- two adult males, one with no travel history and one with domestic travel history, and one adult female with history of international travel.

Oakland County released a list of possible exposure locations early Friday. View that list here. Hillel Day School was not on that list.