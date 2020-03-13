Oakland County puts out list of possible coronavirus exposure locations
Oakland County – Oakland County is escalating its response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Oakland County Health Division has released dates and locations of possible exposure.
Anyone who was present at the following locations should be alert for coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If any symptoms develop, stay at home and call your healthcare provider.
Those dates and locations are
March 1, 2020
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined
March 4, 2020
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined
March 5, 2020
- Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.
- White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.
March 6, 2020
- Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.
- Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.
March 7, 2020
- Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.
- USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
March 8, 2020
- Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3:45-4:00 p.m.
