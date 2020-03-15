Plymouth Police Department warns residents of phone, website scams amid coronavirus outbreak

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth Police Department is warning senior residents of phone call and website scams related to the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

Scammers are targeting senior residents with phone calls claiming to be from medical organizations that have a COVID-19 vaccination available and requiring payments over the phone to reserve a dose, officials said. There are currently no vaccines available for the virus.

Police are warning residents to avoid links from unrecognized sources containing information about COVID-19.

Officials are also cautioning people about potential charity scammers claiming to help COVID-19 victims and their families, as well as investment schemes involving research for the development of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Senior residents should also be informed about callers offering to clean and sanitize their homes, requesting pre-payment over the phone sometimes in the form of gift cards, officials said.

If you’ve been in contact by a scammer, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-8600.