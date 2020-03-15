WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Sunday evening to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

Watch the press conference live at 6 p.m.

The state has confirmed more than 30 coronavirus cases, as of Saturday night. Gov. Whitmer has also ordered all K-12 schools to be closed, as well as a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people.

