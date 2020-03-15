39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Live stream begins at 6 p.m.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Live Events, Live Stream, Coronavirus Cases, Lansing

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Sunday evening to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

Watch the press conference live at 6 p.m. in the video player above.

The state has confirmed more than 30 coronavirus cases, as of Saturday night. Gov. Whitmer has also ordered all K-12 schools to be closed, as well as a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people.

READ: VIEW: Possible Metro Detroit coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations

RELATED:

Full coverage: Coronavirus in Michigan

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: