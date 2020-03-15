Gov. Whitmer: 12 new COVID-19 cases, 45 total cases in Michigan
‘Take this seriously,’ Whitmer says
DETROIT – At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 45.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
At the conference, Whitmer told residents to take the outbreak seriously and urged hand-washing and social distancing. She said her administration is working with the Michigan Gaming Control Board to close casinos in the state to slow the spread of the virus.
Further details on the new cases were not released.
More possible cases are being tested. More information is expected to be released Sunday night.
When asked if bars and restaurants will be ordered to lower occupancy, Whitmer said she was not making any announcements at the time.
