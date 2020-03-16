1 of 3 out-of-state thieves arrested for stealing $51K in merchandise from Troy store, police say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police arrested one of three out-of-state thieves who came to Michigan to steal more then $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue store, officials said.

Three men walked into the Louis Vuitton boutique inside the Saks Fifth Avenue at 2901 West Big Beaver Road at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

They grabbed about $51,000 worth of merchandise and fled the store, police said.

One of the three men, Rollen Kenneth Ligon, was arrested by a loss prevention officer, authorities said. The other two left in a Kia rental car, police said.

Lathrup Village police later found the rental car abandoned with several stolen handbags still inside, officials said.

Ligon, 32, of Wheeling, Illinois, is charged with first-degree retail fraud. He was arraigned Friday at 52-4 District Court and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Troy police said they believe the three men traveled from out of state specifically to rob the Saks Fifth Avenue.

Both of the other men are around 25 years old, black and have thin builds, police said. One was wearing black pants and a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt, authorities said. The other was wearing gray pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3443.