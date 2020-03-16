Consumers Energy suspends shutoffs in response to coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy will suspend all shutoffs for senior and low-income customers in wake of the coronavirus in Michigan, the company said in a statement.

The suspension begins today and goes through April 5. The statement said the timeline of the suspension depends on the spread of the virus and is subject to change.

“Consumers Energy is committed to the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities,” the statement said. "The COVID-19 virus has created unprecedented circumstances around the world, and we have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this illness.”

Those already enrolled in the Winter Protection Program had their end dates extended until May 3 without any additional costs.

“This ensures our most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers,” the statement said.

The city of Detroit has responded similarly stating they would begin restoring water to residents amid th outbreak.

As of Sunday night, there were 53 coronavirus cases in Michigan, including one child.

