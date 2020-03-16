Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases hit 53, including first child

DETROIT – Michigan officials announced 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the total to 53.

State health officials released information on the new cases, which include the state’s first child case of COVID-19. The patient was described as, “Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19."

While children are at a generally lower risk for contracting the virus, many experts have found that children could be carriers of it. The CDC says the virus is generally presented with mild symptoms.

At the conference, Whitmer told residents to take the outbreak seriously and urged hand-washing and social distancing. She said her administration is working with the Michigan Gaming Control Board to close casinos in the state to slow the spread of the virus.

A hotline has been established by the state of Michigan where public health officials can answer questions about the coronavirus. The hotline will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. You can contact the hotline at 1-888-535-6136.

Details on the new cases:

Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.

Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19

Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.

St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.

Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.

Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.

Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.

Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.

Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

Risk of exposure:

The immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk will increase. Cases of COVID-19 and instances of community spread are being reported in a growing number of states.

People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated risk of exposure, with the level of risk dependent on the location.

Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure.

Close contacts of persons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of exposure.

Travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure, with level of risk dependent on where they traveled.

Risk of Severe Illness:

Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:

CDC has developed guidance to help in the risk assessment and management of people with potential exposures to COVID-19.

