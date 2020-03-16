Police: 28-year-old man hit by car, killed on Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 28-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while crossing Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

The man was walking west along Michigan Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday between Wilson and Elder roads when he decided to cross the street, according to authorities.

He was struck by a passing vehicle and died from his injuries, officials said.

A 17-year-old Ypsilanti girl was driving the vehicle, officers said. She was heading east on Michigan Avenue.

Police closed Michigan Avenue to investigate the crash, but it has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.