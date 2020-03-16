Popular Waterford Irish bar closes for St. Patrick’s Day to prevent COVID-19 spread

WATERFORD, Mich. – Oakland County Executive David Coulter praised Kennedy’s Irish Pub in Waterford after the bar announced it will be closed on St. Patrick’s Day, the busiest bar day of the year.

“Kennedy’s Irish Pub has responsibly placed the health and safety of its customers first -- a move Oakland County applauds,” Coulter said. “We echo Attorney General Dana Nessel’s concerns that St. Patrick’s day gatherings could increase the number of coronavirus cases in our area and hope other bars and restaurants will follow Kennedy’s example.”

RELATED: Michigan government officials crack down on social distancing, price gouging amid coronavirus scares

Oakland County Health Division issued a health order Saturday to reduce occupancy load by 50 percent at county establishments with a food service license, excluding healthcare facilities, long-term care and grocery stores. Ingham County announced a similar order Sunday.

READ: Oakland County Health Division reduces occupancy of stores, bars to limit COVID-19 exposure

The closure news comes the same day 12 new cases of coronavirus were announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, raising the total confirmed cased in Michigan to 45.