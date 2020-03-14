Oakland County Health Division reduces occupancy of stores, bars to limit COVID-19 exposure

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division issued an order to reduce occupancy of all county establishments with a food service license, entertainment venues and physical fitness centers to 50 percent.

Excluded from the order are healthcare facilities, long-term care and grocery stores.

State law provides the county health officer with the authority to issue orders to protect the public health under Section 2453 of the Public Health Code (MCL 333.2453).

“This is a proactive step to ensure that our restaurants and other venues can provide our residents with safe environments and protect their employees,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We are committed to taking every necessary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oakland County.”

The Health Division has a printable sign which venues can post on their doors to notify customers of the capacity restriction. Business owners may download a version of the sign here.

The health order takes effect March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020.

“We know this virus is in our community and social distancing is vital to keep our residents healthy and stop the spread of illness,” said Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford, who issued the order. “Strong measures are necessary to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.”

Food service establishments include but are not limited to restaurants, bars, church dining halls, schools, carry out, catering, country clubs, banquet halls and fraternal organizations.

Entertainment venues and physical fitness centers include but are not limited to theaters, auditoriums, concerts, conferences, sporting events, gaming establishments and trampoline parks.