Detroit police find 27-year-old man dead in middle of street after hit-and-run
Officials believe man was struck by hit-and-run driver
DETROIT – Detroit police said a 27-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the street after being struck by a car.
The discovery was made around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Robinwood and Dequindre streets near Detroit’s Grixdale neighborhood, according to authorities.
The case has been ruled a hit-and-run. Police said they don’t have any suspect information or details about the vehicle that struck the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.
