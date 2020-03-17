Detroit police find 27-year-old man dead in middle of street after hit-and-run

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 27-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the street after being struck by a car.

The discovery was made around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Robinwood and Dequindre streets near Detroit’s Grixdale neighborhood, according to authorities.

The case has been ruled a hit-and-run. Police said they don’t have any suspect information or details about the vehicle that struck the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.