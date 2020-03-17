Pontiac man charged with retail fraud after incident at Carl’s Golfland

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been charged with first-degree retail fraud and lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

Officials said they watched Matthew Brenneman enter Carl’s Golfland in Bloomfield Hills on Friday. Bloomfield township officers stopped Brenneman after he left the store. He had concealed a $550 range finder, according to police. He had also hidden a $429 putter up the sleeve of his jacket, according to officials.

Brenneman was arraigned in the 48th District Court in front of Magistrate Andra Richardson. He was given a cash bond of $5,000.