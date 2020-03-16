Elderly man tests positive for coronavirus at West Bloomfield senior living facility

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – An elderly man who lives at the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The facility confirmed the news Monday in a letter to residents.

The man tested positive Sunday night, officials said. The news comes as Oakland County health officials reveal the cases it reported in the last 24 hours are local. None of the patients traveled internationally, they said.

There are 164 residents who call All Seasons of West Bloomfield home. Over the weekend, the facility sent out a letter closing visitation.

The man who tested positive for coronavirus was sent to a nearby hospital and is being quarantined, officials said.

In a statement, the facility said, “Last evening, we were made aware of a single positive coronavirus test for a resident within our All Seasons of West Bloomfield community. The resident is currently receiving care off site. We hav etaken proactive measures, inclusive of daily health and temperature assessments for all team members, closure of our independent living communities to all nonessential visitors, the addition of complimentary delivery services that allow residents to stay within their individual homes, should they choose, and more."

Loretta Kaltz lives in All Seasons of West Bloomfield, and her son, Ed, spoke with Local 4 on the phone Monday afternoon.

“My mom is soon to be 93 years old and I’m obviously concerned,” he said. “I’m glad they’re taking these precautions. My concern was my mom is on the third floor, and if it was somebody she eats with -- they gather around the tables and such, and I’d like to know that just for our sake."

He said while he’s not had any answers to questions so far, he remains happy with the way the facility has responded to the crisis.