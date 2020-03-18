Detroit starts plan to provide water to residents with interrupted service

DETROIT – As of Wednesday morning, there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan -- the majority in Metro Detroit.

Before there was any confirmed cases, the city of Detroit announced a plan to restore water to residents in early March.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit announces plan to restore water to residents during coronavirus outbreak

In addition to preventing water service shut-offs to those at risk, the “Coronavirus Water Restart Plan,” started restoring water service to residents Wednesday.

Residents of Detroit are eligible if their Detroit Water and Sewerage Department service was recently interrupted or if they received notice that they are at risk of service interruption.

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

To sign up for the Coronavirus Water Restart Plan, residents are asked to contact Wayne Metro at 313-386-9727 to schedule an appointment. The $25 to restore service will be paid by the state of Michigan. Residents will then pay $25 monthly to keep water active during the outbreak.

Residents will not be required to pay their full bill and any past-due amount until the COVID-19 outbreak passes. At that point, customers will be responsible for the full bill.

The Wayne Metro call center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

More information can be found on Detroit’s official website here.