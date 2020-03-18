Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel cracked down on Menards for price gouging Tuesday, a day after extending hours for the Consumer Protection hotline.

Here’s what happened today:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to Menards, saying that the business has been price gouging supplies.

Nessel’s office has received 18 complaints that the company has raised the prices on face masks, bleach and other products that people are buying because of coronavirus fears.

Call 877-765-8388 to report price gouging.

According to officials, investigators found that the prices of cleaning products was doubled and the prices of masks were significantly raised. These price changes were tied to an in-store rebate.

Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler will keep their plants open, despite a call from United Auto Workers (UAW) leadership to close them.

President Rory Gamble said union leadership asked Ford, GM and FCA for a two-week shutdown of operations to safeguard members from the coronavirus outbreak.

Two Michigan Department of Corrections employees are the department’s first known cases of the virus.

A probation agent at the Jackson MDOC office and a Detroit Detention Center employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jackson employee traveled internationally. The Detroit employee has no travel history.

The state total is now 65 after 11 new cases were confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The new cases include:

2 males in Detroit; 1 additional male in Wayne County

2 males in Ingham County

2 males, 1 female in Macomb County ( One of these was confirmed on Monday

2 males in Oakland County

1 male in Ingham County

1 female in Jackson County

1 male in Leelanau County

1 male in Otsego County

No other information was made available about the new cases. Of the 65 total cases, 38 percent are hospitalized, and 28 percent are between the ages of 60-69.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

