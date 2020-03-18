Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn closes for cleaning after visitor tests positive for coronavirus

DEARBORN, Mich. – Health officials have shut down the Fairlane Town Center on Wednesday for a deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a person who attended a movie at Fairlane AMC Theaters was announced as a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, officials said. That person attended the movie March 10.

Fairlane AMC Theaters became the first possible exposure site revealed by Wayne County health officials.

“While the theater’s entrances and exits are outside the mall and there is no direct entrance or exit from the theater to the mall, health officials are unable to confirm if the person spent time within the center,” officials said in a statement.

The Fairlane Town Center will be closed Wednesday as a precautionary measure. It will undergo an enhanced deep cleaning.

Officials said they expect the center to reopen at noon Thursday.

“Fairlane Town Center will continue to follow national health and government recommendations and partner with local public health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities,” a spokesperson said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and patrons back to the center; thank you for your understanding during these unusual times.”