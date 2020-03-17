Wayne County discloses first potential coronavirus exposure site: AMC Fairlane 21

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Tuesday that AMC Fairlane 21 theaters in Dearborn is the first potential coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site in the county.

Officials say a positive COVID-19 patient attended the movie theater on March 10.

The patient is identified as an adult woman with no history of domestic or international travel, and has no known contact with other presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, according to officials. The woman is currently being isolated while health officials investigate the case.

The potential exposure occurred between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 10 at the theater, located at 18900 Michigan Avenue, officials said.

According to officials, the Wayne County Public Health Division is identifying close contacts to the presumptive positive patient, in addition to any customers who visited the movie theaters at the same time.

Any individuals who were present at AMC Fairlane 21 during the time of exposure should watch for COVID-19 symptoms through March 24 including fever, cough and shortness of breath, officials said. If symptoms do occur, call a healthcare provider or hospital before going to a healthcare facility.

Wayne County officials say the public health division is monitoring all presumptive positive patients, their health status and their symptoms in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Patients with presumptive positive test results are urged to isolate to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

Those with questions can visit the county’s COVID-19 website by clicking here.