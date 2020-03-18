Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 missing children

NORTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials in Lapeer County are looking for three children who were last seen Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at about 8:15 p.m. the three children were at their grandmother’s house on Hutchinson Road in North Branch Township when the father attempted to obtain a cell phone from one of the children and all three ran from the home.

Sheriff deputies searched the area Tuesday night and contacted family and friends but did not locate the children.

It is unknown if the kids are provided shelter or are still outside exposed to the environmental elements.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

The missing children are:

Caitlyn Podvin, 14. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a great sweater and pink shoes.

Andrew Podvin, 13. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Courtney Podvin, 11. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 801-667-0292.