Man killed when SUV hits wall along I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A 63-year-old Detroit man was killed when the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving crashed Wednesday morning along eastbound I-96.

Michigan State Police said at about 3:30 a.m. the driver lost control of the Tahoe on a ramp from the Southfield Freeway (M-39) to eastbound I-96. The SUV left the roadway, went down the embankment through the local lanes of eastbound I-96 and into the right embankment wall.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was in the Tahoe and no other vehicles were involved.

The local lanes of eastbound I-96 were shut down for part of the morning.