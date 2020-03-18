Shopper wanted for attacking Roseville Walmart employee turns himself in, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A shopper who threw a Walmart employee to the ground after being caught trying to steal items in the self checkout area has turned himself in to police, Roseville officials said.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. March 6 at the Walmart store at 28804 Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said a man used the self-scan checkout area to pay for groceries, but when he was leaving, a store employee looked at his receipt and found he didn’t pay for all the items.

Those items were removed from the man’s cart and he turned as if to leave the store, officials said. Then, he turned around and threw the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart, causing the employee to cut his head, authorities said.

Medical officials took the 23-year-old man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police released photos of the shopper Tuesday in hopes of identifying him. They revealed Wednesday morning that he had turned himself in.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4493.