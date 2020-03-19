Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Canada remains open amid border closures due to coronavirus outbreak

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Ambassador Bridge and duty free stores are still open 24 hours a day amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials announced Thursday.

The health and safety of customers and employees of the bridge are of utmost importance to the Detroit International Bridge Company, according to officials.

The bridge and stores will continue to monitor the outbreak and will continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines, officials said.

Restrictions set by the Canada Border Services Agency can be found here, and restrictions set by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection can be found here.