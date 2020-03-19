Detroit man faces possible life sentence for attempted murder in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing the possibility of life in prison for an attempted murder in Harper Woods, police said.

Tyren Wesly Williams, 23, of Detroit, got into an argument with another man around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 19400 block of Kenosha Street in Harper Woods, according to authorities.

During the argument, Williams pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired a shot at the other man, officials said.

The other man wasn’t shot or injured, police said.

Williams fled the scene with the handgun, according to officials

Harper Woods detectives executed a search warrant Monday at a home in Detroit. Williams was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered, authorities said.

Williams was arraigned Wednesday in 32-A District Court on one count of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm violation.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, offiicials said.

He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 1 at 32-A District Court.