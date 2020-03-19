Detroit police send Mumford High School drowning death case to prosecutor’s office

DETROIT – Detroit police turned over the investigation into the drowning death of a teen in the Mumford High School swimming pool to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Da’Sean Blanding died Feb. 24.

Blanding’s family says the swim instructor wasn’t around when he drowned. That teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after Blanding’s death.

Police are seeking charges against the teacher, but no charges have been filed at this time.