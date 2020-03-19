March 19 updates: Tracking newest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – ClickOnDetroit will continue to report as more and more positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Metro Detroit.

The number of case locations/affiliations announced each day has been steadily escalating. To make this easier on our readers, moving forward we will track each day’s case locations, such as a patient’s places of work or residence -- whatever it may be that is reported -- in one spot.

We have been tracking these places here, but the list is growing daily and needs to be organized in a more accessible manner.

Here are the new case locations/affiliations reported Thursday, March 19, 2020:

DTE Energy: 3 employees, 3 contractors test positive

DTE Energy announced Thursday that three of its employees and two of its vendors have reported three positive cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. None of the employees’ or contractors’ jobs involved contact with customers, DTE said. Read more here

