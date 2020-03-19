Teen shot while walking dog, Detroit police seek shooter

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot walking his dog Wednesday night.

According to authorities, at about 8 p.m., the teenager was walking his dog in the 19700 block of Santa Barbara Drive, near St. Martins Avenue, when an unknown person driving an unidentified vehicle fired several shots, wounding the dog-walker. Police said the vehicle fled the area southbound toward Outer Drive.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.